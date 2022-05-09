Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) Insider Peter Watson Sells 610,094 Shares

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN – Get Rating) insider Peter Watson sold 610,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.56), for a total value of A$488,075.20 ($343,714.93).

Peter Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Peter Watson sold 2,000,000 shares of Paladin Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.57), for a total value of A$1,626,000.00 ($1,145,070.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a quick ratio of 21.70 and a current ratio of 25.74.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

