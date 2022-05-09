Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,816,137. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,849,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,897,000 after buying an additional 138,481 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,402,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

