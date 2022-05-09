Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PLTR stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $7.35. 6,231,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,816,137. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

