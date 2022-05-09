Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 73.1% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 97.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.09 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.