Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $86.37 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

