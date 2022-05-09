Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $86.37 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.