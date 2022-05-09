Papa John’s International (PZZA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA):

5/6/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $130.00.

5/6/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $109.00.

5/6/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $112.00.

5/3/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $125.00.

4/4/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Papa John’s International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2022 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $87.36 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.37 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

