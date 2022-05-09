Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) Insider Mike Johns Purchases 139,082 Shares

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) insider Mike Johns purchased 139,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,735.74 ($12,162.07).

Shares of PTY opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.29. Parity Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

