Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) Insider Mike Johns Purchases 139,082 Shares

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) insider Mike Johns purchased 139,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,735.74 ($12,162.07).
Shares of PTY opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.29. Parity Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.
About Parity Group
