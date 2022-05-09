Park City Group (PCYG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

PCYG opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.06. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

