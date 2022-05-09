Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,142,000 after acquiring an additional 860,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

