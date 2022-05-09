Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-$18.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,137. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.74.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

