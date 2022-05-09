Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PKI. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.17.

PKI opened at C$35.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.78. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.