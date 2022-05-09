Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of Parkland stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $27.20. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.