Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) received a C$52.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

TSE PKI traded down C$1.00 on Monday, reaching C$34.06. The company had a trading volume of 346,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.73. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.89.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

