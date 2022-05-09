Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after buying an additional 2,558,058 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 1,226,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $662.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 0.01. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

