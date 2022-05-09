PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.91. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $17.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $22.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $26.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

