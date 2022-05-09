Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Pear Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pear Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

