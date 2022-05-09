Peggy Alford Sells 14,767 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.53. 25,497,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.
PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
