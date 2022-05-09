Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Cameron Goldade Sells 2,725 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

