Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. 125,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,769. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

