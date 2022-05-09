Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

Shares of PPL traded down C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$49.32. 1,683,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,638. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.84. The stock has a market cap of C$27.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

