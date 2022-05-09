Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.68.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$50.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.84. The firm has a market cap of C$27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

