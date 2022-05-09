Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.58.

PPL stock traded down C$1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$49.32. 1,683,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.84. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market cap of C$27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

