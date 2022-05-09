Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

TSE:PPL traded down C$1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.84. The company has a market cap of C$27.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

