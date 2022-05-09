PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.00.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 220,982 shares of company stock valued at $13,523,406 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

