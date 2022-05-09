PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of PFSI opened at $48.41 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 220,982 shares of company stock worth $13,523,406 and sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

