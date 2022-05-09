PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $147.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.37. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

