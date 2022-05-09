Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Personalis in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,715 shares of company stock worth $82,420 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.