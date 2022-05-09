PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of PETS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 1,038,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,896. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $436.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

