Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PDL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 105.15 ($1.31) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.27. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.