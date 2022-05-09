Pfizer (PFE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/4/2022 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00.

5/3/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Get Pfizer Inc alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.