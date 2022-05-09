PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,904,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,237,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

