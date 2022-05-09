PGT Innovations (PGTI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – PGT Innovations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation's leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company's total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT's product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. "

4/27/2022 – PGT Innovations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/21/2022 – PGT Innovations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – PGT Innovations had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – PGT Innovations was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2022 – PGT Innovations is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – PGT Innovations had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.35. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

