Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. 4,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

