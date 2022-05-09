Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.03. 768,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,094. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

