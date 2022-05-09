Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.70.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

