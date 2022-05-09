Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($1.03). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 354.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:PHR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

