PHX Energy Services Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$6.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$329.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 107,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$660,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,930,786.82. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$387,419.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,182,902.76. Insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,546 in the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

