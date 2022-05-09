PHX Energy Services Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PHX Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.47. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The company has a market cap of C$329.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$387,419.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,780 shares in the company, valued at C$1,182,902.76. Also, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,851.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,546.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

