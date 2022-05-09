PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

