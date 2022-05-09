PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

