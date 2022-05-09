PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PCQ stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

