PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

