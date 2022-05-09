PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
