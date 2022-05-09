PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE PCN opened at $14.85 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
