PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PCN opened at $14.85 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

