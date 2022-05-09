PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PDI opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

