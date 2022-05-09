PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PGP opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.