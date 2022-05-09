PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGP opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

