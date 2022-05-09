PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
PFN opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
