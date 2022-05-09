PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PFN opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.