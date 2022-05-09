PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PML opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.33.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
