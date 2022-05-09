PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

