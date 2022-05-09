PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PMF opened at $10.91 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

